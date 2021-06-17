Wayne was born June 20, 1941, and raised on a farm in Porterville, Morgan, Utah. He learned how to work hard milking cows night and morning, cutting, raking, bailing hay, irrigating and all other duties relating to farm work.
Wayne is the third child of six children born to Elmer and Thelma White, four sisters and a younger brother, Carol Hardy, Lu Ann Rich, Judy Colson, Shanna Nelson and Jerry White.
Wayne graduated from Morgan High School in 1959. He played Varsity basketball for 3 years. He also participated in track and drama and sang a solo at his high school graduation.
Wayne served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in The North British Mission 1961 to 1963. He thought he was going to an English speaking mission but sometimes he wondered. He loved England and the British people.
When Wayne returned from his mission he meet and married Linda Hunsaker in 1963. They have 5 children: Kris (Shelly) of North Logan, Kevin (Tessa) of Alpine, Utah, Cheree Zoellner (Ken) of Taylorsville, Utah, Ryan (Anne) of Queen Creek, AZ, Danny (Jamilyn) of Manhattan, NY.
Wayne has always been active in the LDS Church and has held many callings. Six years as a Scout Master, two Bishops councilors, Bishop twice, three times on the High Council, Stake Mission President, four years Addiction Recovery Mission, he and Linda served as parents for the Aaronic Priesthood Training Camps for 3 years, Boy Scout District Chairman, and has received The Silver Beaver award. Wayne and Linda served a mission to the Florida Tampa Mission 2010 to 2011.
Wayne has always been a big tease and has a fun loving personality. He has always loved sports. It was a joy for he and Linda to watch all 5 of their children play high school sports and Cheree's dance reviews. Wayne coached all his sons in little league baseball, Flag Football and Jr. Jazz Basketball. he has always loved basketball and played until he was 72. Wayne and his family have loved camping and fishing in Logan Canyon and Carter Creek over by Flaming George. He has fond memories of deer hunting trips with his sons and Grand sons.
When Wayne retired from Utah State in March 2007 where he was director of Facilities, because of his love for travel, he started a travel business called Ideal Travel. He has traveled to all 50 states, many of the Caribbean Islands, several places in Mexico and Canada and several locations in Europe.
If you have an opportunity to see Wayne wish him a Happy Birthday. A family picnic is planned to celebrate his 80th birthday.