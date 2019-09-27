LaMoine Wickham was born October 4, 1939, the third son of Montell and Margretta Wickham. His oldest brother tried to trade him to a neighbor for a bicycle because he wanted a baby sister. There was one more brother, and then they finally got their only sister in 1951.
Karen Joyce was the second daughter born to Willie and Lorna Hall, November 3, 1939. Grandpa Hall said, “We sure enjoyed our two girls.” They were blessed with two more, a son and a final daughter rounded out their family of six children.
LaMoine and Karen were married in 1957. They had five children: Valarie (Dirk) Kotter, Scott LaMoine (deceased), Glen Jay (Shelly), Natalie (Mike) Blake and Darrin Paul (Lisa). LaMoine and Karen have been blessed with 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. They will be honored at a family party in late October. We love you tons!