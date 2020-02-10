Wilf was born to Heber George and Jennie Bradley James on Feb. 12, 1930, the youngest of five boys.
His brothers — Daniel, Henry, Donald and Ralph — had all enlisted in the U.S. service by the time Wilf was 13. He lived all of his single years at 737 E. 700 North in Logan. The Agricultural College was his playground, where he helped his mom and dad. He loved all of his family, his friends, church and almost all sports. He fished, hunted, played church basketball from age 12 to 50. He coached little league football (loved the boys and the game). With church young men, he rafted on the Colorado (still talked about). He played and umpired softball and played golf with family and friends until his macular degeneration worsened.
Wilf enlisted in the Army on his 18th birthday in 1948 for two years. He met Colleen Egan at a dance. They were married in Richmond, Utah, on Sept. 20, 1952. At this time he began working for Hill Field. They had four children: their firstborn son died at birth, then they had Brenda, Doug and Mike.
They were sealed in the Logan Temple in 1957. Wilf was called as bishop of the new 23rd Ward in 1963. His mom died in 1964 at age 77. This stake center was built on his watch. All of the stake members donated labor, time and money. This building was dedicated by Elder Thomas Monson in 1968. His family moved to their new home in May 1972. Later that year he was released, after nine years as bishop.
Wilf’s job with the missile program sent him out of state frequently. He was in Montana when sadness hit his family. His wife of almost 28 years, in 1980, died unexpectedly in her sleep. It was a devastating time for all.
In 1983, Wilf married Ann. Three months later his job took them to Great Falls, Montana, for five years. He baptized Ann and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on their second anniversary. He was again called as bishop for one and a half years. They moved back here in 1989. They served almost 14 years in the Logan Temple. It has been 36 years of great blessings, with a combined 18 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. Ann’s girls: Shellee, Lesa and baby Ann (died in 1961).
