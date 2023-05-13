...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late Saturday morning by 1200 PM
MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, mainly eastern areas near
canyons.
* WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
With the life motto of CHOOSE TO BE HAPPY, Claire Larsen Hammond celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday, May 20, 2023. An Open House will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mt Logan Stake Center, 565 East 100 South, Logan. No gifts.
Born in Logan, youngest of 6 children of William Henry and Rhea Ricks Larsen, Claire grew up on the “Island”. She attended Wilson Elementary, Logan Junior High and Logan High before going to USAC (USU). It was during these years that her love of the violin, singing and teaching blossomed. While at USAC she met Robert Hammond, they were married in 1943 in San Diego and later sealed in the Logan Temple. Following WWII both returned to college where Claire graduated with a degree in Education and Bob in Mathematics. They were married more than 55 years.
Claire taught for 24 years in Logan schools (Woodruff, Adams, Riverside, Ellis). She also spent a year at USU supervising student teachers. She loved teaching and touched the lives of hundreds of Logan’s finest citizens. True to her character there was a lot of music in her class and she could play kickball with the best of them.
Claire served on the Logan City Forestry Board and was instrumental in preparing a booklet for teachers to use for Arbor Day classes. She was a regular at many City Council meetings and always very willing to help the City Commissioners get it right.
Claire’s membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints provided opportunities for service (Primary, MIA, Relief Society, Library). As a working mother and Relief Society president she organized evening meetings for those unable to attend the daytime activities. Many were able to enjoy the fellowship of others as a result. Quilts and other projects filled the living room during those days. For Claire there never was too much serving and giving.
Claire’s lifelong passion for music and singing began early and included being a member of her High School class trio, the Cantadoras Girls Choir, the Niatone Ladies Chorus, several high school and USAC theatrical productions and conducting numerous ward choirs.
Family has been her joy. Claire has 3 children, Robert (Hilda), Karyn, and William (Marnae), 10 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grand-daughters. In addition, Second South is the gathering spot for relatives and extended family members from near and far. You didn’t come to Logan without a stopover and visit and in some cases a stay.
She enjoys knitting and crosswords, watching the Jazz and USU sports, and still drives to Providence for her weekly hair appointment.
