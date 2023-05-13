Claire Larsen Hammond
Bill Hammond

With the life motto of CHOOSE TO BE HAPPY, Claire Larsen Hammond celebrates her 100th birthday on Saturday, May 20, 2023. An Open House will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Mt Logan Stake Center, 565 East 100 South, Logan. No gifts.

Born in Logan, youngest of 6 children of William Henry and Rhea Ricks Larsen, Claire grew up on the “Island”. She attended Wilson Elementary, Logan Junior High and Logan High before going to USAC (USU). It was during these years that her love of the violin, singing and teaching blossomed. While at USAC she met Robert Hammond, they were married in 1943 in San Diego and later sealed in the Logan Temple. Following WWII both returned to college where Claire graduated with a degree in Education and Bob in Mathematics. They were married more than 55 years.


