Lisa Saunderson
Today marks 50 years of this world being happier, stronger, more connected, appreciated, thoroughly loved and more beautiful — today is my mother's birthday.
My mum puts everyone first, not usually for her benefit, but if you know her, you know how it has benefited you.
Her work ethic and sincerity in everything she does is unmatched — and extremely difficult to live up to.
She does it all, and she does it all with grace. Beautiful, sleepless grace.
I am beyond lucky to be supported and mentored by the strong, powerful woman my mum is. Now officially in my 20s, I have come to see her and her strength in a new light.
Words cannot do thanking and celebrating my mum justice. But the Barbie movie said it well, encompassing my mum in a few simple words.
“We mothers stand still so our daughters can look back and see how far they’ve come.”
Thank you to my mum for raising me with unwavering love, teaching me to love myself, fostering my power and giving me the world, every day.
Cheers to 50 years of life so well lived.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten:
Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be
Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive
posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us:
Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.