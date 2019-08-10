RETURNED
Byron and Janice McAllister, of Logan, returned from a military relations mission from Frankfurt, Germany with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Aug. 5. They will speak on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the Lundstrom Park 2nd Ward, 1260 N. 1600 East, Logan.
CALLED
Elder Jeffrey Blackham Merrill, the son of Brian and Cari Merrill, Logan, has been called to the St. Louis Missouri, Spanish speaking mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will enter the MTC on Aug. 13.