Keith and Kelsey Bladen of Hyrum are happy to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kealey, to TJ Gibson, son of Tony and Amy Gibson of Highland, Utah.
Kealey graduated from Mountain Crest High School in 2016 where she served as senior class secretary. Kealey is currently a student at Utah State University studying health education and promotion. She enjoyed accompanying choirs in high school and continued working with music as the pianist for the USU Institute Singers.
TJ graduated from Lone Peak High School in 2015 where he participated in social dance and ultimate frisbee. He served a mission for the LDS church in the China Hong Kong Mission. He is also attending Utah State University studying mechanical engineering and working at the Al’s Sporting Goods warehouse.
While completing their studies at USU, the couple will reside in North Logan.
The couple will be married on Friday, July 6, 2018, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. A reception will be held that evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Canyon Lodge in Blacksmith Fork Canyon. An Open House will be held Saturday, July 7, in Highland.
Kealey and TJ would like to thank their family and friends for all of their love and support. We invite friends and family to join us at the reception or open house in their honor.