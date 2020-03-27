Carlson-Sorensen wedding

Mike and Daphne Carlson of Mendon are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Brontae Nicolle Carlson to Austin Ray Sorensen, son of Jarvis and Pauline Sorensen of Clarion. Their marriage will take place Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Mendon Stake Center in a private ceremony. Due to current events, there will not be a formal reception. We encourage friends and family to send gifts and well wishes through their registries, USPS, telephone, and text messages.
Brontae is a graduate of Mountain Crest High School, where she was active in trap shooting with the Cache Valley Crushers and family activities. She attended Snow College and graduated this past December.
Austin is a graduate of Gunnison High School, where he was active in FFA and ballroom dance. Austin works on the family farm
The couple enjoys snowmobiling, fishing, hiking, camping, and being outdoors.
Austin and Brontae would like to thank their family and friends for a wonderful showering of love and support over the years. After their marriage, the couple will reside in Gunnison. They are registered at Amazon, Love to Cook, and Smithfield Implement.