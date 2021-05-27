Lynn and Shairstein Garner are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Sadie Garner to Brayden Daryl Parker. Parents of the groom are Paul and Saundra Parker. The couple will be married June 4, 2021, in the Logan LDS Temple. They would like to invite you to attend a reception that evening at the Preston Golf and Country Club from 7:30 to 9:30. Sadie graduated from Preston High School where she was active in Soccer, Softball and Student Executive Council. She then attended Blue Mountain Community College where she participated in softball and obtained her Associates Degree. She recently graduated from Hawaii Pacific University with her Bachelors of Education where she was a member of the HPU Softball team. Brayden graduated from Preston High School where he competed in basketball, football and track. After receiving several basketball accolades he attended College of Southern Idaho where he competed on the CSI basketball team. Brayden is currently a member of the Idaho State Bengals Basketball team while obtaining his degree in Bachelors of Science in Psychology. The couple will make their home in Pocatello as Brayden continues his studies along with competing for the ISU Bengals. Sadie will begin her career as a teacher at Gem Prep Elementary.