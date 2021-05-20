Cash Garvin and Kenadi Hale are please to announce the marriage of their parents Bucky Garvin and Ashley Harris. The couple will be married June 26, 2021. They request the presence of your company at their wedding reception on Saturday, June 26, anytime between 6:00-7:00 p.m. The reception will be held at Eagle's Landing, 6038 North 1200 West, Smithfield UT. Bucky is the son of Jeff and Robin Downs, Logan, UT. Ashley is the daughter of the late Terry and Elaine Nivison, Richmond, UT.
