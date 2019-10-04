Dale and Dawna Major of Avon are pleased to announce the marriage of their son Jacob Dale (Jake) to Emily Ann Jackson daughter of Mike and Tami Jackson of Lyman, Wyoming. The couple will be sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on Friday, October 11, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception in their honor from 6-8:30 p.m. that evening at the Russell Barn, 883 East, 11000 South in Avon.
Jake is a graduate of Mountain Crest High School, where he was active in 4-H, FFA, Rocky Mountain Jackpot Show Cattle Series, and family activities, including their Western band. He served in the Georgia Macon Mission and is currently attending Utah State University, where he continues to share his musical talents, outdoor activities, collegiate 4-H and the College of Ag. He is majoring in Ag Business & Accounting.
Emily is a graduate of Lyman High School, where she played basketball, volleyball, and sang in the audition choir. She served in the Canada Toronto Mission and is also attending Utah State University majoring in Human Movement Science with an emphasis in Physical Education Teaching. Emily loves to sing, dance, spend time outdoors, and play basketball and volleyball.
Jake and Emily would like to thank their family and friends for a wonderful showering of love and support over the years. After their marriage, the couple will reside in Logan to continue their schooling. They are registered at Amazon.