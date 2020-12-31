Steven and Katrisha Jensen of Hyrum are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Kiersten to Kevin Shelton, son of Steve and Tiffany Shelton of North Logan, on Jan. 9, 2021, in the Logan LDS Temple. They will celebrate that evening with their families. Kiersten and Kevin are both students at Utah State University. Kiersten is pursuing a degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. Kevin is pursuing a degree in Psychology. They will begin their lives together here in Cache Valley while they complete their studies. The couple is registered at Target and Amazon. Kiersten and Kevin wish to thank all who are supporting them in their new life together.
