Daren and Tonya Foster are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter McKenzie to Matthew Foster, son of Kurt and Janet Foster. The couple will be married on August 29, 2020, in the Brigham City Utah Temple. An open house will be held August 27, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 at the Foster residence 5519 W. 5900 South, Hooper, Utah. A reception will be held August 29, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 at the Whitney Ward Church house 144 S. 1600 East, Whitney, Idaho.

