Daren and Tonya Foster are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter McKenzie to Matthew Foster, son of Kurt and Janet Foster. The couple will be married on August 29, 2020, in the Brigham City Utah Temple. An open house will be held August 27, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 at the Foster residence 5519 W. 5900 South, Hooper, Utah. A reception will be held August 29, 2020, from 6:30-8:30 at the Whitney Ward Church house 144 S. 1600 East, Whitney, Idaho.
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Mother of "Educated" author tells her own story about life off grid in Idaho
-
Logan mask mandate will expire, replaced by 'education' resolution
-
Drive-in revival: Logan native hopes to safely revitalize outdoor movie events
-
LaRee Westover puts love of educating into new book
-
Housing, parking terrace cut from Logan Center Block project