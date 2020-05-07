On May 6, 2020, at approximately 1:45 P.M., Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department closed Interstate 86 from milepost 40 to milepost 52, between American Falls and the Arbon Valley Highway. This closure was due to low visibility in the area from a dust storm.
By 4 p.m., visibility in Franklin County had dropped significantly. At certain times, the mountains on either side of the valley became obscured as high winds brought dust into the Cache Valley.
The weather service had issued a high wind warning, predicting gusts up to 50 miles per hour all afternoon until about 10 p.m. Aside from a utility lines coming own and several campaign signs blowing away, the sheriff's department reported no wind-related damage in Franklin County.