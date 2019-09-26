“The Block” film, music and arts festival returns to downtown Logan this weekend with some 50 film screenings, 30 art installations and 40 live music events at both indoor and outdoor venues.
The Block is centered in Logan’s Historic Theater District with events scheduled Friday and Saturday. A complete schedule is available TheBlockFestival.org.
“The festival's film, music, and art programs collaborate with residents, K-12 schools, unviersity students and faculty, local businesses and artists around the world,” a press release for the event states. “Together they transform the block between Center and Main Street in Logan to a community venue for art, empowering artists, inspiring creativity, and promoting tourism and recreation in Cache County.”
Art installations and most live music will be free, while film screenings and indoor venues require a festival pass or individual show ticket. Both can be purchased on site, or online.