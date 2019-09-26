“Abominable” is likable enough without being cloying or repetitive. It’s a recognizable story as far as kids’ movies go – adventures with friends, life lessons, overcoming personal anxieties – but it goes about it in a rather admirable way. It’s thoughtful and introspective, which can’t be said for other Dreamworks movies like “Trolls” or “The Boss Baby.”
Set in China, “Abominable” features a young heroine named Yi (voiced by Chloe Bennet), who spends her time earning money doing odd jobs for the hopes of going on a big trip she has planned. Yi is a layered young woman. She’s distant and reticent about her motivations. There aren’t many main characters as ambiguous as Yi.
She pushes away her family, mother (voiced by Michelle Wong) and grand mother Nai Nai (voiced by Tsai Chin), by not letting them in on her life. She’s angsty and doesn’t want to share anything with her mother. It’s a frustrating relationship that most parents of teenagers will relate to right away. Yi is hiding a trauma, and she’s not ready to talk about it or share it.
Yi soon meets a mysterious Yeti who she befriends and attempts to take back home. Mr. Burnish (Eddie Izzard) is a rich animal collector who is hunting the Yeti after it escaped one of his top-secret labs. He has an army of bumbling soldiers who traverse Chinese cities and towns hunting down Yi and her Yeti.
One of the most enjoyable things about “Abominable” is so many of the characters aren’t exactly who you’d expect them to be according to movie clichés and stereotypes. Burnish isn’t just a mean old face to provide a villainous presence. He has an unexpected character arc that makes him a much more interesting character than viewer might initially think.
There’s also a peculiar sense of humor written into this screenplay. The surprising laughs at odd, unexpected jokes is a highlight.
Of course, Yi must go on this adventure to return the Yeti to his home to learn more about herself. That’s how coming-of-age films work. The friends she takes with her, Jin (voiced by Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (voiced by Albert Tsai) are sweet and courteous, helping her realize who she can become.
In a lot of ways “Abominable” feels like a “lite” version of Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings.” It’s character and stories feel heavier than standard kid fare, but the animation and pacing mirror that of the “How to Train Your Dragon” series. Still, this movie has much to offer that many kids films simply do not.
Even as the movie shifts into a montage featuring Coldplay’s sickly sweet “Fix You,” it’s obvious Yi’s adventure is a bit more complex than most. There’s a fascination and reverence for nature here. Not preachy, but just an observance of the world around us and how we fit into it.
It’s about growing, friendships, doing hard things, learning about oneself, the importance of representation and diversity, and how moving on from trauma takes time. Healing can happen, but we need our loved ones to help us through.