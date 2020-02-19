Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Brussels, Montreal, New York City, Logan.
What could these cities possibly have in common? The answer is they were all 2019 tour stops for the Danish String Quartet, one of the classical music world’s premier ensembles.
A common complaint in Cache Valley is that not enough big-name performers are booked here. But this is definitely not the case when it comes to classical music, thanks to the work of a local nonprofit that has been bringing in some of the top performers in the global chamber music scene for the past four decades.
If you don’t follow classical music, you might not know about the five annual shows sponsored by the Cache Chamber Music Society. And if you’ve never been to a chamber music concert, you might not think these shows are something that would appeal to you. You might also be wrong.
Take next week’s appearance by the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, popularly known as LAGQ. This group of accomplished classical guitarists offers up an eclectic mix of complex guitar arrangements from a wide variety of music genres, and their humor-filled shows are a far cry from the stuffy atmosphere one might expect at a classical music event.
LAGQ’s two previous shows in Logan were sellouts, and Chamber Music Society Board Chairman Charlie Huenemann expects the same for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. concert at the Russell/Wanless Performance Hall on the USU campus.
“There’s such a great community of guitar lovers in the valley, so everybody gets excited to come hear the LAGQ, because they’re obviously a premier guitar quartet, and they play all kinds of music — it could be Brazilian music, it could be music from the 16th century, it could be everything from rock to classical,” Huenemann said.
Tickets for the society’s five annual concerts range from $10 to $25, while groups like LAGQ command up to $75 per seat at other shows on their global tours, especially in metropolitan areas. The low prices, the caliber of talent and the quality of the campus music venue all add up to making the annual chamber music season truly one of Cache Valley’s hidden gems, Huenemann believes.
“It’s really astonishing the groups that we’ve been able to get over the years. So many people just don’t know how incredible this is for Cache Valley,” Huenemann said, adding that the 2006 opening of the Russell/Wanless Performance Hall made it all that much better.
“Honestly, almost every group that comes here says this is one of the best halls they’ve ever played in for acoustics and intimacy,” he said, “and members of the audience can sit like eight seats away from some of the greatest musicians on the planet.”
The $12 million state-of-the-art facility, which seats 400, was built with donations from sisters Manon Caine Russell and Kathryn Caine Wanlass, two of Utah’s most prominent philanthropists and supporters of the arts.
“Manon Caine Russell was really good friends with the people who started the Chamber Music Society, and we like to say that she built the hall for us, but we let the university use it from time to time,” Huenemann said jokingly.
A list of all the Chamber Music Society’s past performances going back to the inaugural 1981-82 season is available at the organization’s website, cmslogan.org, where tickets can also be purchased. The list includes internationally known groups and Grammy Award winners such as the Emerson String Quartet and the Danish String Quartet, along with popular cutting-edge crossover groups like the Imani Winds, Red Priest, LAGQ and many others.
The nonprofit Chamber Music Society is supported by grants from a wide variety of sources, including the Caine-Russell Foundation and Cache County RAPZ tax. No one in the organization receives a paycheck; all of the concert arrangements are made by local volunteers.
In addition to playing shows, concert-series performers put on “masters classes” at USU, and the society operates an outreach program to local junior high and high school students known as the Chamber Music Project.
Spearheaded by board members Peggy Craney and Rosemary Kimura Hatch, the project is operated in conjunction with the Mountain West String Academy. Among other things, it tasks classical music students to form trios, quartets and other small groups, then learn a major piece of chamber music for performance in a year-end competition.
Along the way, the students are treated to concert tickets and a workshop put on by the final group of performers in the Chamber Music Society’s season. This year that will be the Aspen String Trio, scheduled in Logan on Tuesday, March 17.
“These kids work so hard with local coaches to play a piece — and they get extremely good at it, of course — and then as kind of a final event they get to play and work with some real pros who have always just been so encouraging and so inspiring to the young kids,” Huenemann said.
The Cache Chamber Music Society involves a lot of work by a lot of volunteers, but the board chairman whose day job is teaching philosophy at USU portrays it as a labor of love for society members:
“Like so many things in Logan, a group of people say, ‘Hey we should have a folk music society or a chamber music society,’ and they get up and do it, then it rapidly gets out of hand, and pretty soon you’ve got this very big project going.”