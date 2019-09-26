The American Festival Chorus & Orchestra will present "One Voice: A Suffrage Celebration," on tonight (Friday, Sept. 27) at 7:30 p.m. at the Newel and Jean Daines Concert Hall in Utah State University’s Chase Fine Arts Center.
Celebrating 100 years of women's suffrage, the concert commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, which guaranteed American women the right to vote. Through music, narration and re-enactment, the concert portrays the history of American women, beginning with women in Utah, as they pursued the long-denied right to vote.
The women of AFCO and the USU Choirs, along with special guest artists and conductors, will perform a wide variety of music by and for women, including sacred music and gospel; Broadway tunes; classical works; art songs; and premieres of new music by living composers.
"This is an exceptional opportunity to hear compelling and rarely-performed musical works by composers such as Ethel Smyth, an English composer and herself a member of the women's suffrage movement, and Florence Price, who is considered to be the first African-American woman to be recognized as a symphonic composer," a press release on tonight's concert notes.
The evening will also feature several premieres.
In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the American Festival Chorus & Orchestra commissioned Anjanette Mickelsen and Kurt Bestor to write “One Voice,” which brings to life the courageous and resolute stance of the women of the suffrage movement. The concert will also host the premiere of two movements from Utah composer Emma Cardon’s oratorio "Summerland".
“One Voice has a mission that is twofold. It honors the legacy of the courageous women who campaigned for the right to vote, and it is also a tribute to the many women artists — composers, conductors, singers, instrumentalists — who, even today, are vastly underrepresented in the music world,” said AFCO Music Director Craig Jessop. “After hearing the amazing music on this concert, patrons will truly wonder how that could possibly be the case.”
One Voice is produced in conjunction with USU’s Year of the Woman, as USU joins the nation and state in celebrating significant voting rights anniversaries in 2020: the 150th anniversary of suffrage for Utah women; the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States; and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.
Tickets are $15 to $30, and children aged 8 and older are welcome. For more information visit americanfestivalchorus.org.