• 30 turkeys sold, $12,575 total raised ($419.17 average sale price)
• Heaviest Tom: Kyden Cefalo (purchased by Smith Ranch for $325)
• Heaviest Hen: Gentry Cefalo (purchased by Tremonton IFA for $325)
• Grand Champion Tom: Daxtin Dallin (purchased by J-Team Investments for $550)
• Special recognition to Dusty "Hootie" Roche with Lincoln Financial and J-Team Investments, who donated birds back in order to benefit the turkey program. The two turkeys were then "re-bought" by West Liberty Foods ($1,000) and Tremonton IFA ($725). These funds will be used to help the program continue to grow.