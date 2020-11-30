Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

• 30 turkeys sold, $12,575 total raised ($419.17 average sale price)

• Heaviest Tom: Kyden Cefalo (purchased by Smith Ranch for $325)

• Heaviest Hen: Gentry Cefalo (purchased by Tremonton IFA for $325)

• Grand Champion Tom: Daxtin Dallin (purchased by J-Team Investments for $550)

• Special recognition to Dusty "Hootie" Roche with Lincoln Financial and J-Team Investments, who donated birds back in order to benefit the turkey program. The two turkeys were then "re-bought" by West Liberty Foods ($1,000) and Tremonton IFA ($725). These funds will be used to help the program continue to grow.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.