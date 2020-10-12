Support Local Journalism

• Box Elder County Courthouse (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)

01 S. Main

Brigham City, Utah

• Box Elder County Clerk’s Office (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F)

01 S. Main

Brigham City, Utah

• Box Elder County Fairgrounds (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)

320 N 1000 W

Tremonton, Utah

• Bear River City Offices (During normal business hours)

5871 N 4700 W

Bear River City, Utah

• Corinne City Offices (During normal business hours)

2420 N 4000 W

Corinne, Utah

• Garland City Offices (During normal business hours)

72 N Main

Garland, Utah

• Honeyville City Offices (During normal business hours)

2635 W 6980 N

Honeyville, Utah

• Mantua Town Hall (During normal business hours)

409 N. Main

Mantua, Utah

• Perry City Offices (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)

3005 S. 1200 W.

Perry, Utah

• Willard City Offices (During normal business hours)

80 W 50 S

Willard, Utah

