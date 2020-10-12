• Box Elder County Courthouse (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)
01 S. Main
Brigham City, Utah
• Box Elder County Clerk’s Office (8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. M-F)
01 S. Main
Brigham City, Utah
• Box Elder County Fairgrounds (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)
320 N 1000 W
Tremonton, Utah
• Bear River City Offices (During normal business hours)
5871 N 4700 W
Bear River City, Utah
• Corinne City Offices (During normal business hours)
2420 N 4000 W
Corinne, Utah
• Garland City Offices (During normal business hours)
72 N Main
Garland, Utah
• Honeyville City Offices (During normal business hours)
2635 W 6980 N
Honeyville, Utah
• Mantua Town Hall (During normal business hours)
409 N. Main
Mantua, Utah
• Perry City Offices (24/7 closes 8:00 p.m. on Election Day)
3005 S. 1200 W.
Perry, Utah
• Willard City Offices (During normal business hours)
80 W 50 S
Willard, Utah