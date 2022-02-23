Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Bozeman Police Department reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A woman accidentally called 911 from her Apple Watch while changing the watchband.

· A caller reported a drunk man in a store. The man was not acting disruptive or attempting to steal, but the caller wanted him removed. The man left the store while the caller was still on the phone.

· A person reported a refrigerator being dumped in an intersection.

· A person reported a dog sitting in a car in the cold. Officers spoke to the owner, who explained that the dog was a wolf hybrid and was refusing to go inside because it liked the cold.

· The Bozeman Police Department responded to 140 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office reports for Tuesday included the following:

· A person reported snowdrifts had built up and were blocking parts of a road. A deputy advised the Department of Transportation, which sent a snowplow to the area.

· A school resource officer spoke to a class about internet safety and cyberbullying.

· A man accidentally called 911 while skiing at the Yellowstone Club. A deputy followed up with the man to confirm there was no emergency.

· A driver reported they hit a moose and that the moose had disappeared. The driver was not injured and had a tow on the way.

· Deputies responded to 122 calls on Tuesday.

The Gallatin County Detention Center held 116 people on Wednesday.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you