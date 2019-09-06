The Malouf Foundation held the second annual Golf for Freedom event at the Logan Golf and Country Club on Thursday, August 22, raising $48,558 that will further the Malouf Foundation’s mission to end child sexual exploitation.
“We’re lucky to partner with companies and organizations that are committed to the mission of the Foundation,” said Sam Malouf, co-founder of the Malouf Foundation and CEO of Malouf. “We want to thank all our friends that came out to support us and helped us raise this money.”
The Malouf Foundation’s charity partners also attended the event to meet the teams and increase awareness about their causes. Partners included Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA), the Family Place, Operation Underground Railroad, the Children’s Justice Center, and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
“This event prompted me to have more in-depth conversations with my children about the dangers they face — as well as sharing the message of the Malouf Foundation with others,” said attendee Reese Hulbert.
Sam Malouf also spoke about upcoming initiatives for the Malouf Foundation at a luncheon after the event. Expanding on the successful Forging Freedom event at Las Vegas Market in July, the organization will explore internet safety, specifically on how sexual predators use apps to target and groom children. Malouf said, “It’s going to be a big focus for us in the coming year. The amount children are being targeted is terrifying, and I feel like we can really make a difference.”
The Malouf Foundation hosts several events each year to raise money for the Foundation and awareness for charity partners. In October, the Foundation will host an art auction and benefit dinner to raise money for CAPSA.
A total of 88 golfers participated in the event, including corporate partners, former athletes from Utah State University, and community sponsors. Sponsors included Codale Electric Supply Inc., Hapag-Lloyd, Guardian, Northwestern Mutual, Diversified Insurance Group, Global Transportation Management Solutions, Chik-fil-A, Moreton and Company, Lee’s Marketplace, Legacy Logistics, A.R.C. Transit, Farm Bureau Financial Services, Casper’s, Green Gorilla Car Wash, Forever Young Foundation, Blackstone, Camp Chef, and The Cynosure Group.
Founded in 2016 and based out of Logan, the Malouf Foundation is a registered nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to bringing comfort to community members by helping them fulfill basic needs during difficult times. The foundation works closely with local charities to provide comfort and care for abuse victims as well as support children and families in need. The foundation’s banner cause is to fight child sex trafficking and exploitation. Through key partners and its parent company, Malouf, the foundation gives 100 percent of its resources to the people it serves. For more information about the Malouf Foundation, visit malouffoundation.org.