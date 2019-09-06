Marlo Hawkins, RN, has been named Logan Regional Hospital’s Caregiver of the Month for August. This recognition is awarded to a hospital employee who is nominated by peers for showing extraordinary dedication to Logan Regional’s mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible.
Marlo, an RN coordinator who works in maternity nursing, was nominated for working with a patient to determine the best medication for her situation. Marlo took the time to listen to the patient’s concerns, alleviate those concerns, and come up with an acceptable plan moving forward.
Marlo has been a nurse for 27 years and has worked in a number of settings. Her first nursing job was at the University of Utah as a rehabilitation nurse, and from there she went to home health, then became a nurse at the Davis County Jail. She also worked on a medical unit in Twin Falls, Idaho, before coming to Logan Regional on the Mother Baby unit, where she has been for the last 15 years.
She and her husband have one daughter and three sons. She loves the outdoors, and did a lot of camping and boating with her family when her children were young. Four years ago her youngest left the nest, and three years ago her husband bought her a Harley Davidson Fatboy. He had it painted Marlo’s favorite color, orange, and at 47 she learned to ride and got her motorcycle license. Now she loves it and rides alongside him, most recently to the Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota.