USU Facilities is pleased to introduce Ryan Stott as Employee of the Month for September, 2019. Ryan has worked for Distribution in Facilities for a combined seven years. Before working at USU, he worked for Axtell-Taylor and Heritage Auto.
Ryan always has a positive attitude, remains calm under pressure, and is able to effectively multitask. He is also an excellent communicator. He is a fantastic representative for the university as well. He recently received the Association of Rocky Mountain College and University Mail Services Award at the ARMCUMS Conference and has attended the National Postal Forum as a University representative. He is an amazing asset to Facilities and to Utah State University as a whole.
Ryan was born and raised in Midvale and graduated from Hillcrest High School. He currently lives in Smithfield with his wife of thirty years, Carrie. They are the parents of Danica and Dalton and have two grandsons, John and Patrick.
In his free time, Ryan enjoys golfing, Jeeping, camping, and traveling. His family recently traveled to Australia. They have also recently been to Oregon and California.
Ryan says that he appreciates the opportunity to work with everyone at Distribution. They all work together to keep things running smoothly, and he couldn’t do it without them. Ryan, thanks for being a model of optimism and for all you do as a model Facilities employee!