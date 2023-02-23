hjnstock-Breaking news

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a scientific product manufacturer, has laid off dozens of employees this week in Cache Valley, according to information provided to The Herald Journal.

About 90 people were let go, said one employee who wished to remain anonymous, but said the number could be even more. 


