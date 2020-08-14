Cache Children's choir has named Jaron Putnam, Choir Director at Sky View High School, the new artistic director for the Cache Children’s Choir.
Jaron takes the helm of the 33-year-old choir in the footsteps of Claudia Bigler, former director of choral music at Box Elder High School, and will continue the choir’s vision of cultivating a lifetime love of singing. He brings particular strengths to this goal organization given his extensive connections with the local musical community and rich experience with middle school, high school, college and adult choirs.
Jaron has taught choir, band, and guitar at Bear River Middle School, and is currently the Choir Director at Sky View High School. An active conductor and singer, Jaron has performed with Ohio Light Opera, Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theater, the American Festival Chorus, Schola Cincinnati, the Bach Ensemble of St. Thomas, University of Cincinnati’s CCM Chamber Choir, and the Cincinnati Vocal Arts Ensemble.