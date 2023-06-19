When living through an age of turmoil and strife, people are continuously forced to make choices. What career offers the most stability? What is the safest location to live to make sure my family is safe? Who are my friends? Who are my enemies? While the first two questions seem logical and can be answered rather easily (with research), the last two may cause hesitation. Especially the last one. Do I, in fact, have enemies? If we accept that we are living in extraordinary times in the most negative sense, we must survey the landscape and decide who our enemies are.
The truth will never cause you stress unless you already believed a lie. Those who would have your mind infested with lies want you to live a life filled with anxiety and chaos to distract you from the truth. And making you believe their falsehoods is not enough. They want, and need, you to promote those falsehoods. And to do this, they require a system of propaganda. You may be familiar with the quote, "In a racist society, it is not enough to be non-racist; we must be anti-racist." This statement first orders you to believe that our society, in its entirety, is racist. Then it pushes the narrative that in this racist society it does not matter if you are not a racist; you must be a vocal activist against racism. If your default is that you do not believe this society is racist, then you are automatically the problem. Many businesses are currently forcing employees to adopt the stance that racism is rampant, and make said employees pledge to pay lip service to this opinion under the threat of losing their jobs. I ask you again: do you have enemies?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.