Someone who has their community and its well being at heart is being sought for the J. Walter Ross & Wayne D. Bell Community Service or “Citizen of the Year” award.
The award, which was first presented by The Preston Citizen in 1980. The Citizen missed a few years, between 1998 and 2011. The first recipeints were Lynn and Venna Fackrell. Following them have been Duke and LaRue Robinson, Max and Camilla Norton, Don and Bobbi Elwell, Sherwin and Gertie Webb, Rulon and Lorna Dunn, Mark and Lois Hart, Lyle and Donna Shipley, Bud Elwell, Paul and Zelma Woodward, Marlow and Vella Woodward, Neal and Sarah Nelson, Robert and Marion Hull, Alfred and Karen Koch, Dean and June Abrams, Doug & Sandra Webb, Jay and Myrna Moyle, Dave and Kathy Kerr, Steve Aust, D.A. Nash, Aaron and Aneesa Beutler, Scott and Kris Beckstead, Paul and Glenda Swainston, Boyd and Cindy Burbank and Steve and Myrna Fuller.
To nominate someone, write their name down and a narrative of their service to the community and bring it into the Preston Citizen or email it to editor@prestoncitizen.com.