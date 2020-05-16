School: Bear River high
Future plans: Go to Weber state and become an RN
Accomplishments: Finished her CNA while in high school and finished the nursing pathway
Extracurriculars: On the BRHS Dance Company team
Favorite quote: You only live once so live your life to the fullest
Favorite memory: Winning our homecoming game senior year in the pouring rain.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take school for granted because you never know when your last day of school will be.
Parents' names: Kimberly