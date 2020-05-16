School: Bear River high

Future plans: Go to Weber state and become an RN

Accomplishments: Finished her CNA while in high school and finished the nursing pathway

Extracurriculars: On the BRHS Dance Company team

Favorite quote: You only live once so live your life to the fullest

Favorite memory: Winning our homecoming game senior year in the pouring rain.

Advice to future generations: Don’t take school for granted because you never know when your last day of school will be.

Parents' names: Kimberly

