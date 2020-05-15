Douglas, Maverick

School: Logan High School
Future plans: He's planning on serving a mission and then go to college.
Accomplishments: Lettered in golf and Lacrosse. Also participated in student government. Also was a member of all state choir.
Extracurriculars: Maverick was active in Lacrosse. He also played golf, and tennis. He participated in the Logan High musicals each year. He was also in Chauntaires and Crimson Colony.
Advertisement
Favorite quote: "Wake-up every day as if it were on purpose."
Favorite memory: Going to all of the events with the boys. Sports, Oscar's night, tournaments, state choir. It was just a good time.
Advice to future generations: Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.
Parents' names: Jennifer Birch, Brandon Douglas