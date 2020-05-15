Douglas, Maverick

School: Logan High School

Future plans: He's planning on serving a mission and then go to college.

Accomplishments: Lettered in golf and Lacrosse. Also participated in student government. Also was a member of all state choir.

Extracurriculars: Maverick was active in Lacrosse. He also played golf, and tennis. He participated in the Logan High musicals each year. He was also in Chauntaires and Crimson Colony.

Favorite quote: "Wake-up every day as if it were on purpose."

Favorite memory: Going to all of the events with the boys. Sports, Oscar's night, tournaments, state choir. It was just a good time.

Advice to future generations: Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.

Parents' names: Jennifer Birch, Brandon Douglas

