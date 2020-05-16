School: Bear River High
Future plans: Dallas has many goals in mind but first he will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ ok f Latterday Saints. He has been called to serve in the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo West mission. When he returns home he plans to attend college and pursue a degree in Hosptial Administration.
Accomplishments: Dallas has been a member of the Hope Squad, National Junior Honor Society. He has played for the high school soccer team for four years and was serving as a captain this year. Dallas also played football as the field goal kicker his Senior year.
Favorite memory: Dallas has loved the relationships he has built through his sports. They are his brothers and he loves them all. I have enjoyed watching him play and become a leader on and off the field.
Advice to future generations: Work hard for what you want most but don't forget the little things that make life worth while.
Parents' names: Shawn and Karen Moyes