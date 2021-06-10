• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face coverings are required. Middle school age and high school age children are allowed to come in and check out items any day of the week. Younger children are allowed in on Fridays and Saturdays. They must be accompanied by an adult and are limited to the downstairs area.
• Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be Home Delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
Wednesday, June 16
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Meatloaf Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Montpelier Community Foundation: 6 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Bloomington City Council: 7 p.m. at Bloomington City Hall.
• BL Library: Mother/daughter 7 to 8 p.m.
• Montpelier City Council: 7:30 p.m. at Montpelier City Hall.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon.
• Community Center: Art Club from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. French Dip Sandwich Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Quilt Guild: 6 p.m. at Community Center.
• BL Parks & Rec: Girls softball tournament at 8 a.m.
Friday, June 18
• Community Center: Drawing for gun raffle! Ham/Scalloped Potatoes Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Parks & Rec: Girls softball tournament at 8 a.m.
Saturday, June 19
• Free Dirt Bike Training: 9 a.m. Paris Canyon Road.
• Woodruff Classic Car Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Woodruff Park.
• DAA Bear Lake Dive-Along: 10 a.m. at Bear Lake.
• Community Center: BBQ Father's Day. Fundraiser/raffle 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Raffle drawing at 1 p.m.
• Free ATV Training: 12 p.m. Paris Canyon Road.
• Free UTV (Side-by-Side) Safety Training: 3 p.m. Paris Canyon Road.
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2. at Lander.
• BL Parks & Rec: Girls softball tournament at 8 a.m.
Monday, June 21
• Narcotics Anonymous: 7 p.m. at 455 Washington St., #2.
Tuesday, June 22
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Hospital Board Meeting: 7 p.m. at hospital board room.
Wednesday, June 23
• BLMH Healthcare Foundation: Ultimate Bear Laker Raffle — $25 per entry and weekly winner until Aug. 25. Also, weekly drawing for final putting challenge to win a Ford F150!
• Community Center: Bingo and Crochet/Knitting Club at 10 a.m. Lasagna Lunch. Dining area open at this time. Call for curbside pickup or home delivery at 208-847-3141.
• BL Library: Mommy and Me Story Hour — Infants and Toddlers 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. / Pre-Schoolers 11 a.m. to Noon (Music and Science 10:30 a.m.).
• Rotary Club: Noon at Community Center.
• BLMH: Fit and Fall Proof Class at 1 p.m. at the Bear Lake Senior Center taught by Physical Therapy Dept. 847-4417.
• Sharp Shooters Camera Club: 7 p.m. For information or an invitation to the Zoom meeting, call Ross or Linda Walker at 208-847-2075. Meetings are free and everyone is welcome.
• Addiction Recovery Services: 7:30 p.m. at LDS Family History Center (Vaughn Saxton 208-847-5796).
• BLHS: BBB open gym from 7 to 9 p.m.