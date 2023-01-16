As service missionaries in the Humanitarian Center at the Logan Deseret Industries, Paul and Sherry Tullis managed the distribution of donations and the making of quilts and various other items that were then distributed to those in need through the LDS Humanitarian Organization.
Around 2011, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revised its methods of distributing humanitarian assistance throughout the world. As part of that reorganization the humanitarian centers at 26 Deseret Industries were closed. When the Tullises were released, Sherry said “I love this work too much to stop doing it. I want to help as many people as possible.”
So, the couple quickly turned the basement of their home into a mini-humanitarian center complete with sewing machines, surgers, an 8X8-foot cutting board and piles of fabric. Sherry invited six women from the valley to help with the ongoing projects. The ladies work five hours each Monday sewing quilts, making dresses for girls, shorts and shirts for boys, and newborn kits that contain diapers, booties, hats, gowns, burp cloths, bibs, a soft toy and a receiving blanket. The quilts they make include baby quilts, crib quilts, twin and full-size.
The sewing ladies also work at their homes during the week and bring their donations each Monday. There are five other ladies that also help by tying the quilts at their homes. One of these sisters just turned 90 and is still tying quilts. In addition to all the sewing projects, Paul and a neighbor have made hundreds of thousands of wooden toys for children that are distributed with the sewing donations.
Some of their finished projects are given out locally and the rest sent through charities to Mexico, South America, Africa and Zimbabwe.
The Tullis family are always on the lookout for local charities that can use their donations and opportunities seem to just pop up. For instance, Dwight and Katherine Whittaker, who created and opened the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center in 2021, find that when items are needed at the Center, like new or gently used quilts, coats, socks and hygiene kits, those items soon show up unexpectedly, which happened recently.
“We received a phone call from the Tullises asking if we could use 30 new quilts,” recalled Dwight. “They were looking for a place to donate the quilts locally and were thrilled to find out that a humanitarian center had recently been organized in Cache Valley.
“When offers like that come, and they often do, it is a great reminder to us that there are little things that we all can do that make a big difference to those in need. We should all seek to be aware of the needs of the people around us."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.