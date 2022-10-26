No one rose immediately from the crowd—comprising elected officials from Idaho’s 44 counties—as the recipient’s name was called through the microphone Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Idaho Association of Counties Annual Conference in Boise.
A few gathered faces looked puzzled. Others, concerned. Bear Lake County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen, the recipient of the 2022 Mills-Adler Award and bearer of the name now called, had been summoned away from Boise hours before and already was some 230 miles down the road, on his way to address a problem impacting Bear Lake County and other Southeast Idaho communities.
“In all fairness, I didn’t even know about the award,” Rasmussen said October 11, when it was presented to him during the Bear Lake County Board of Commissioners Meeting by Bear Lake County Clerk Amy Bishop, who originally accepted on his behalf. “My wife knew I was getting it, but she had apparently been sworn to secrecy. But I’m honored, just the same.”
The Mills-Adler Award is given to county elected officials who strive to improve local government, and Rasmussen clearly meets that criteria, said Mindy Linn, operations specialist for IAC.
“A strong and effective organization is dependent upon the involvement of many dedicated individuals,” Linn said, adding that IAC “strives to be a strong and effective organization, supporting the important role of county government, from which its members can draw knowledge, gain experience, and share problems. Such a goal cannot be achieved without members that are willing to give of themselves for the betterment of the organization.”
Rasmussen was elected to the Bear Lake County Board of Commissioners in 2005 and has tried to attend each of the IAC conferences, using them as an opportunity to work with other commissioners on joint issues, Bishop said. He especially appreciates opportunities to work with legislators to find a win-win solution to the many issues faced by counties. He has served on the Gem Plan board since 2011 and has contributed countless hours to help keep insurance costs low for counties.
In addition, Rasmussen has served on the ICRMP Board of Trustees since 2019; serves as a trustee for the Idaho Association of District Boards of Health; represents Bear Lake County on the Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board; is the commissioner liaison to the Golf, Historical Society, Shooting Range, Mosquito Abatement and TV Translator District Boards; and participates on the District 6 Juvenile Detention Board.
Rasmussen regularly dedicates his time to local scouting and 4H groups to help youth learn valuable skills, Bishop said. He is excellent at bringing people together and has been instrumental in organizing the four-county meetings in Southeast Idaho to help commissioners in these small communities share ideas and resources.
“His statesmanship and dedication were instrumental in getting special legislation to help the county construct a new courthouse,” Bishop said. “He has been an advocate for employees, and his ideas have long helped his county have great employee retention. This commissioner has worked tirelessly to help turn around the county finances through a series of hard decisions and smart planning. The finances improved enough for the county to receive a Moody’s A1 rating when applying for their courthouse bond in 2019.”
After 17 years of service on the Bear Lake County Board of Commissioners, Rasmussen will leave office at the end of the year. But in that time of service, he has exemplified true leadership. When things have gone wrong, he has been quick to take responsibility and find solutions that work—even if it means he has to leave a conference early before being publicly recognized by his peers for his accomplishments, Bishop said.
“He invests in the success of those around him. He is committed and knowledgeable, and his fishing tips will be greatly missed in the county,” she said. “He does not seek recognition for the things he does, as he prefers to share credit with those he works with.”
