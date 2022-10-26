vr

County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen.

 submitted

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

No one rose immediately from the crowd—comprising elected officials from Idaho’s 44 counties—as the recipient’s name was called through the microphone Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Idaho Association of Counties Annual Conference in Boise.

A few gathered faces looked puzzled. Others, concerned. Bear Lake County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen, the recipient of the 2022 Mills-Adler Award and bearer of the name now called, had been summoned away from Boise hours before and already was some 230 miles down the road, on his way to address a problem impacting Bear Lake County and other Southeast Idaho communities.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.