The American Red Cross of Utah is recognizing local scientists, technicians and medical professionals during the 48th annual Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, April 23-29.
This dedicated team of health care workers collects and tests donated blood, contributing to the safety of the community and the people who need lifesaving blood transfusions.
“Whatever the setting — behind the scenes or out in your community — laboratory professionals are by your side, working as key members of your health care team,” said Dr. Walter Kelley, Salt Lake City-based divisional chief medical officer for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain and Southwest Divisions of the American Red Cross.
“Their work and commitment directly affect patient safety, quality of care and cost effectiveness.”
Red Cross laboratory professionals in Utah and nationwide uphold the high standards crucial for patients who receive donated blood.
“As the provider of about 40% of the nation’s blood supply, we collect, test and distribute over five million lifesaving units a year. This would not be possible without the hard work of our lab team,” Dr. Kelley said.
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. “With the help of volunteer blood donors, blood products are distributed across the country daily,” Dr. Kelley said.
“But before blood donations can reach those who need it, lab professionals perform more than a dozen tests on each unit to ensure it’s free of infectious diseases and ready for transfusion.”
To carry out this massive undertaking, the Red Cross employs more than 2,200 laboratory and manufacturing team members who work at 147 labs and product distribution facilities nationwide.
Blood is unique in the health care system because it cannot be produced synthetically.
“The only way patients can get the lifesaving blood they need is through the generosity of others,” Dr. Kelley emphasized. “And any of us — our friends, family, neighbors — could be in an accident or become ill some day and need a transfusion.”
Medical Laboratory Professionals Week began in 1975 to increase understanding and appreciation of the scientists, technicians, and pathologists who play a vital role in every aspect of healthcare.
