The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is announcing $302,500 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves.
Like Rocky Mountain Power, these organizations are deeply invested in their communities and intent on making them more vibrant and resilient.
Throughout the region, local organizations deliver countless services and programs that increase access to healthy food, safe and stable housing, health care and mental health support, disaster relief and public safety programs. Every day, these neighbors who support and show up for each other are making our communities safer and stronger.
“We’re proud to build on the strength of our communities, and to help energize and expand the heroic work of local organizations,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “They are enriching our communities and improving the lives of our most vulnerable children, families and seniors.”
These safety and wellness grants are made through one of four grant cycles offered by Rocky Mountain Power’s nonprofit arm each year. The following grants totaling $6,000 were given to local Cache Valley organizations:
Little Lambs Foundation for Kids Inc. to provide diapers, wipes, hygiene items and essential program staff for the Little Lambs Diaper Bank Assistance Program, which supports families in need of necessities.
The Family Place Utah to expand mental health services in the community by providing free or low-cost therapy to community members who could not otherwise access mental healthcare.
