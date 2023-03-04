...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 North 100 East in Logan, serves lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Phone: 755-1720.
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org. We deliver Meals-on-Wheels and need drivers. Call to see if you qualify for a meal or if you would like to drive: 755-1720.
