Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serve lunch daily from noon-1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every day
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 101 degrees Saturday and up to 103 degrees Sunday. * WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight recovery will be minimal Sunday and Monday mornings with low temperatures forecast between 63 and 70 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serve lunch daily from noon-1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every day
Computers, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room, 8:30 a.m.
Library, 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables, 8:30 a.m.
Quilting, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, July 24
Closed for Pioneer Day
Tuesday, July 25
Ceramics, 8:30 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m.
Writers Group, 10:30 a.m.
Croquet Tournament, 11 a.m.
Lunch & Learn: All about whales, 12:10 p.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Movie: Wild Life, 1 p.m.
Lunch: Beef Stroganoff, Buttered Noodles, Capri Veggies, Pears, Twix Bar
Wednesday, July 26
Art with Jump the Moon, 11 a.m.
Line dancing, 11 a.m.
Bridge, 12:15 p.m.
Wii Bowling,12:45 p.m.
Bobbin lace, 1 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Book Club, Educated 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Chicken and Broccoli Casserole, Glazed Brussel Sprouts, Melon
Thursday, July 27
Pickleball Field Trip, 8:15 a.m.
Bingocize, 10 a.m.
Sit and Be Fit w/Darrell, 10:30 a.m.
Poker, 11 a.m.
Craft and Chit Chat, 12:30 p.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
TED Talk: Choice, happiness, and spaghetti sauce, 12:45 p.m.
Clogging, 2:30 p.m.
Lunch: Chef’s Choice
Friday, July 28
Painting Group,10 a.m.
Stretches and Strength Training, 11 a.m.
Blood Pressure, 11 a.m.
Talent Show, 12 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Tech Assistance, 1 p.m.
Mindfulness Group, 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Loaded Beef Burrito, Roasted Corn, Grape Salad, Churro
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org. We deliver Meals-on-Wheels; call to see if you qualify. We also need Meals-on-Wheels drivers: 755-1720.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.