.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through at least Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serves lunch daily from noon to 1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every Day
Computers 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room: 8:30 a.m.
Library: 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables: 8:30 a.m.
Quilting: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Walking Group: 9:30 a.m.
Music Bingo: 11 a.m.
AARP Safe Driving Course Noon-4 p.m.
Jeopardy 12:30 p.m.
Tai Chi 1 p.m.
Lunch: Chef’s Choice
Tuesday, May 9
Ceramics: 8:30 a.m.
Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m.
Creative Writing: 11 a.m.
Music Making w/Boomwackers 11 a.m.
Lunch and Learn: Squirrels! 12:10 p.m.
Mahjong: 12:45 p.m.
Movie: Book Club
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Mixed Green Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Chips
Wednesday, May 10
Line dancing: 11 a.m.
Bridge: 12:15 p.m.
Wii Bowling: 12:45 p.m.
Spring Craft w/Giselle 1 p.m.
Bobbin lace: 1 p.m.
Tai Chi: 1 p.m.
Lunch: Alpine Chicken, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Peaches, Texas Sheet Cake
Thursday, May 11
Bingocize: 10 a.m.
Chair Yoga: 11 a.m.
Card Making with Brenda 11:15 a.m.
Mothers Day Entertainment: Music by Marly, 12:10 p.m.
