Cache County Senior Citizens Center, 240 N. 100 East in Logan, serve lunch daily from noon-1 p.m. Please call your reservation in by 3 p.m. the day before you will be eating. Cost: $3.75 donation. Phone: 755-1720. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Every day
Computers, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fitness Room, 8:30 a.m.
Library, 8:30 a.m.
Pool Tables, 8:30 a.m.
Quilting, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 28
Walking Group, 9:30 a.m.
Bingo, 11 a.m.
Jeopardy, 12:30 p.m.
Caregiver Academy (5 of 6), 1 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Lunch: French Toast, Sausage, V8, Berry Fruit Mix
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Ceramics, 8:30 a.m.
Brain Games w/Jesse, 10 a.m.
Tai Chi, 10:30 a.m.
Writers Group, 10:30 a.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Movie: O Brother, Where Art Thou? 1 p.m.
Lunch: Sweet & Sour Meatball, Jasmine Rice, Asparagus, Tropical Fruit
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Line dancing, 11 a.m.
Craft with Jesse, 11 a.m.
Bridge, 12:15 p.m.
Wii Bowling, 12:45 p.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Book Club: The Thursday Murder Club
Lunch: Sausage Lentil Soup, ½ Ham Sandwich, Crudites, Mixed Fruit
Evening Movie: Fall (2022) 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 31
Field Trip: Fishing at Second Dam, 9 a.m.
Bingocize, 10 a.m.
Sit and Be Fit w/Darrell, 10:30 a.m.
TED Talk: Depression, the secret we share, 12:45 p.m.
Mahjong, 12:30 p.m.
Lunch: Chef’s Choice
Friday, Sept. 1
Sewing Group, 10 a.m.
Painting Group, 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic, 11 a.m.
Stretches and Strength Training, 11 a.m.
Tai Chi, 1 p.m.
Tech Assistance, 1 p.m.
Mindfulness Group, 2:15 p.m.
Lunch: Chili Pot Pie, Green Beans, Fruit, Texas Sheet Cake
Please stop by and pick up a newsletter of fun things we will be doing or check online at cachecounty.org. We deliver Meals-on-Wheels; call to see if you qualify. We also need Meals-on-Wheels drivers: 755-1720.
