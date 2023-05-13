...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late Saturday morning by 1200 PM
MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet or 770 cfs.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion, mainly eastern areas near
canyons.
* WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
We went to Bear Lake last week to hear the last of the ice tinkle as it drifted away. We annually try to get there one last time before our favorite blue place is overrun with raspberry shake seekers and flakes on wake boards. This is the best of springtime in the West. There are lots of transitions ahead; some less welcome than others.
Droughts and doubts turning to floods and mud; last frosts killing the fruit tree buds. Driving the famous Fruit Way today made me think of summer corn, pumpkins and beyond. Though those have yet to sprout, it’s never too soon to get the corn cob holders and pumpkin carvers out.
Tangled Christmas lights are traded for tangled hoses and extension cords. Which is worse? They are both a seasonal curse. It’s best to avoid wrangling the tangles and just leave the lights up all year; nobody will know if you are too early or too late.
Lots of stuff emerges from the melted snow including dead things newly living things competing for the space. I’m sorry for the dead deer and the vole damage. I’m ambivalent about the dandelions and clover. I’m expecting good things from the rhubarb and chard.
The robins are building a nest outside one of our windows. The feral cats take note to check back later. The fruit and berries are starting to bud, and the raccoons take note to check back later. The worms and bugs are coming to the surface and the robins are taking note to check back later. The circle of life and feasting continues in our back yard.
Winter short day whispers turn to spring and summer long shadow screams. The sun is out! You must do something! Daylight Savings Time saves no time or daylight really. Sunscreen is thinner and easier than three layers of down and wool. Home heat transitions to screens, to breeze, to fans and finally… reluctantly to air conditioning.
Throughout academia students walk in funny hats and robes as they transition from learners to student loaner owners. The debt of gratitude comes with interest payments. It is the least worst of problems.
Utah transitions from sparce and undiscovered to the world’s worst kept secret. We transition from ice and snow to road construction, from snow road rage to slow traffic road rage. Utah drivers need to get off the Adderall and chill out.
Snow shoveling gives way to irrigation repair and on and on. There is a reason we love our seasons. We complain but we remain one of the fastest growing. Our groaning will not stop the growth.
Some transitions are too final. I’m taking a break from retirement parties, funerals, or celebrations of life for a while.
Dennis Hinkamp thanks you for reading something not generated by AI; as far as you know.
