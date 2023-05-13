Dennis Hinkamp 2020

Dennis Hinkamp

We went to Bear Lake last week to hear the last of the ice tinkle as it drifted away. We annually try to get there one last time before our favorite blue place is overrun with raspberry shake seekers and flakes on wake boards. This is the best of springtime in the West. There are lots of transitions ahead; some less welcome than others.

Droughts and doubts turning to floods and mud; last frosts killing the fruit tree buds. Driving the famous Fruit Way today made me think of summer corn, pumpkins and beyond. Though those have yet to sprout, it’s never too soon to get the corn cob holders and pumpkin carvers out.


