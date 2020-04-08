The Bear River Health Department is offering a more detailed breakdown of COVID-19 cases via its website.
As of Wednesday, the Bear River Health District has 41 confirmed cases of the coronavirus-caused respiratory illness. This includes 13 cases in Box Elder and 28 cases in Cache County.
BRHD has been providing daily updates of those case counts, but its website, brhd.org, now includes hospitalizations. So far, six people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the district, including three in Box Elder and three in Cache.
The website now also breaks down cases into three age groups. Box Elder has had two cases under 18, eight cases aged 18-60, and three cases over 60. Cache has detected zero cases in minors, 17 cases in 18-60, and 11 cases over 60.
The health district also covers Rich County, where zero cases have been confirmed, but with testing resources being sent to areas with larger breakouts nationwide, that may reflect lower availability of testing.
Statewide, there have been 1,846 confirmed cases and 13 deaths of COVID-19. Since early on, the majority of detections have been in Salt Lake County, now with 858 cases, and Summit County, now with 273. Utah County is catching up, however, with 267 cases, and Davis County with 163.
More than 36,000 people have been tested statewide.