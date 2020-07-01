A Cache County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the Bear River Health Department.
The man was over the age of 60 and believed to have been staying in the local area and died at a hospital, according to BRHD spokesman Josh Greer. If that turns out to be the case, it would be the first Cache County resident to die locally of the disease. Greer said the man had underlying conditions. No other information about the man will be released at this time, according to Greer.
Whether the man died in a local hospital or had been transferred to a larger hospital, as often happens with patients requiring serious or specialized care, remains undisclosed.
The man's death had not been recorded in Utah Department of Health statistics as of Wednesday afternoon; delays in data from the local to state level are common and Greer expects to see the man counted in the state's report soon.
Two other people listing permanent residences in the Bear River Health District have been reported as COVID-19 deaths. One was a Latter-day Saint senior missionary from Box Elder County who contracted the virus and died in the Detroit mission area. The other was an elderly woman staying in another state when she contracted the virus and died.
The report follows a spike in coronavirus cases detected in Cache County at the end of May and a moderate rise in hospitalizations following weeks later. BRHD reports six district residents currently hospitalized with the virus, including four Cache residents and two Box Elder County residents.
The Box Elder, Cache and Rich counties reported a total of 20 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 11 new cases on Tuesday. The average of new cases reported over the past seven days is about 25.
The total number of cases confirmed by tests in the health district over the entire pandemic is 1,624. BRHD estimates that 920 of those cases have recovered. As of June 25, 16,340 tests had been recorded by BRHD.