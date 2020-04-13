Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Case Counts
As of Monday, the Bear River Health District had 49 confirmed cases, including 13 in Box Elder and 36 in Cache.
Utah had 2,363 confirmed cases as of Monday, with nearly 46,000 people reported tested. In the state 201 people have been hospitalized with the disease and 18 people have died.
Freedom Fire canceled
Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Logan regretfully announces the cancellation of Freedom Fire scheduled for Friday, July 3, at USU Maverik Stadium.
The cancellation comes as a result of coronavirus-related disruption to the planning for Freedom Fire, current uncertainty regarding mass gatherings at public events, and the unfolding financial impact to event sponsors.
For more information concerning this or other Logan Parks and Recreation Department programs or facilities, call (435) 716-9250 or visit pr.loganutah.org.