Here’s a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
Case Counts
As of Monday, the Bear River Health District had 33 confirmed cases, including 11 in Box Elder and 22 in Cache.
Utah had 1,675 confirmed cases as of Monday, with more than 33,000 people reported tested. In the state 138 people have been hospitalized with the disease and 13 people have died.
* * *
Garbage collection
Recent high winds have knocked over garbage cans. While collection drivers usually stand up cans that have been knocked over, they have been instructed not to due to coronavirus precautions. The city is asking Cache County residents to check if their garbage cans have been knocked over and stand them up if they have.
* * *
Logan Municipal Council
Notice is hereby given that the Logan Municipal Council will hold its regular meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, via ZOOM Webinar at this link: https://zoom.us/j/999162981 or Webinar ID: 999 162 981. Instructions for downloading and using ZOOM can be found at https://support.zoom.us/hc/enus/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting.
Logan Municipal Council Meetings are televised live as a public service on Channel 17, City of Logan Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityoflogan or KSL live at https://live.ksl.com/ To listen to the meeting by phone call: US: +1 669 900 9128 and enter the meeting code.
There is no public meeting at City Hall.
Due to meeting restrictions because of COVID-19 precautions, if you want to make public comments on any items, there are two options:
1. Email comments to teresa.harris@loganutah.org, who will distribute them to the Mayor and Councilmembers. Although you may send email questions and comments during the public hearing portion of the meeting, to guarantee they will be distributed to the Council before the meeting, submit by Monday, April 6 at 5:00 p.m.
2. Join the meeting via ZOOM Webinar ID: 999 162 981. A host will monitor the online meeting. When we get to the agenda item where you wish to comment, use the “Raise your Hand” feature to indicate you want to speak, and the host/or Chair will recognize you in turn. As always, comments are limited to three minutes per person.
* * *
Centers for Disease Control recommends masks
CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity—for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing—even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus. CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.
This recommendation complements and does not replace the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America, 30 Days to Slow the Spreadexternal icon, which remains the cornerstone of our national effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. CDC will make additional recommendations as the evidence regarding appropriate public health measures continues to develop.