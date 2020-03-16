Here's a roundup of official announcements and other useful information about the coronavirus response.
This situation is rapidly evolving and information in articles may quickly be outdated. For the latest local public health info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus/.
* * *
BRHD update for March 16
The Bear River Health Department is working with the Utah Department of Health, healthcare providers, and other partners to monitor an outbreak caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to expand in other countries.
UTAH HAS 21 CASES OF COVID-19.
There are not any detected cases in Box Elder, Cache or Rich Counties.
Utah’s disease surveillance system is working as designed, as public health officials and health care providers are coordinating to identify and investigate potential cases. The BRHD has activated emergency preparedness plans to ensure effective communication and coordination takes place with all involved agencies.
The BRHD recommends that community members get information about COVID-19 from reliable sources only. We have been made aware of persons on social media who are impersonating the Bear River Health Department. We will investigate instances where individuals portray to be the health department. Any conduct that violates criminal code will be prosecuted.
* * *
Cache County School District
After much consideration and consulting with local health department officials, the decision has been made to temporarily close our schools to all students, meaning that, in addition to the general student population, life skills and preschool students will not be attending school during the two-week school dismissal from March 16-27.
A webpage, www.ccsdut.org/c2c, has been created to help ease students, parents, and staff through this new challenge of online education. On this Classroom to Community (c2c) page, parents and students will find the following information:
— Individual pages for elementary and secondary students, parents, and teachers with links to the digital tools and resources they will need during the school dismissal.
— Parent Frequently Asked Questions (FAQS) with answers to common questions we are being asked by parents. We have also established a hotline (435-792-7699) to answer parent questions in English or Spanish. The hotline will be available Monday through Friday, 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.
• Information regarding our Grab-and-Go meal program.
We are aware there may be additional technology needs for some families. A computer connected to the internet should be sufficient for meeting your student’s needs. In most cases, there is no special software needed. If you need a device in your home, the schools are prepared to provide access to one device per household per school. Comcast is also offering free internet access for those homes that do not currently have access.
As we’ve mentioned previously, this a quickly evolving situation that affects all of the students, families, and employees in our district. We will continue to share updates and information as it becomes available. We appreciate your patience, support, and trust as we navigate this new situation together.
* * *
Logan City School District
Dear Parents,
As we plan to provide school lunch to students who need it during the dismissal we want to make sure we provide lunch for all students who come to school for it. In order to help us plan appropriately, please use this survey to indicate if your children will be going to the school to pick up school lunch during the dates of the school dismissal.
As a reminder, students may pick up a lunch at the elementary school they are geographically closest to. We will not serve food at the middle school or high school, so students in grades 6-12 should also go to the elementary school in their neighborhood for lunch.
Please contact the district office at 435-755-2300 with any questions.
https://forms.gle/aSNgNGEaboqVVvVs8
Estimados Padres,
Al preparar para ofrecer el almuerzo a los estudiantes quienes lo necesitan mientras las escuelas esten cerradas, queremos asegurarnos de que preparemos el numero apropiado de lonches.
Para ayudarnos con esto, favor de participar en esta encuesta para indicar si sus hijos parasan por la escuela para recoger un lonche mientras que no esten en la escuela.
Recuerden que los estudiantes pueden recibir un lonche en la escuela primara que este mas cerca a su casa. No tendremos lonche in Mount Logan ni Logan High, asi que los estudiantes de aquellas escuelas tambien deben ir as la escuela primaria en su vecinario para el lonche.
Si tengan preguntas, favor de comunicarse con las oficinas del distrito escolar in el numero 435-755-2300.
* * *
Utah State University
Dear USU Students:
As a follow up to President Noelle Cockett’s message on the evening of Saturday, March 14, we want to provide you with updates.
On-Campus Housing
If possible, we encourage you to leave your on-campus housing and return to your permanent home. Prorated refunds are available on housing and meal plans. USU will continue to provide services to those who are not able to leave.
On-Campus Recreational Facilities
Due to the potential risk of spreading the coronavirus, the Aggie Recreation Center (ARC), the USU Fieldhouse, and recreational facilities in HPER will be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Remote Learning
You will receive information from your instructor(s) on how to proceed remotely in your course(s) by Monday, March 16 at 5:00 pm. Your instructors have been directed to communicate with you in one of two ways:
In your Canvas course page (https://usu.instructure.com/ ) as an Announcement. You can customize your Canvas communication preferences to include both email and/or text.
If your instructor is already communicating with you via another mechanism, you may continue to receive information using that method.
If you do not receive communication from your instructor by Monday, March 16 at 5:00 pm, please reach out to them. If you still haven’t heard from your instructor by Tuesday, March 17 at 12:00 pm (noon) contact the Provost’s Office: provost@usu.edu
Sincerely,
Frank Galey, Executive Vice President and Provost
James Morales, Vice President for Student Affairs
* * *
BEAVER MOUNTAIN
Beaver Mountain Family,
It is with great sadness that we are suspending winter operations until further notice. Due to the rapid spread of Covid 19 (Coronavirus) and the obvious health risks associated we have made this very difficult decision. The safety and well being of all of our employees, ski patrol, team members and community was the overriding factor in this decision.
We obviously did not come to this decision lightly. We do understand many of you were looking forward to spending time at the Beav this spring. We also understand the difficulties associated with this late announcement for both our guests and employees. This situation has been changing so rapidly we have had to make some hard decisions and do understand your frustrations.
Our Logan office is open and available for any questions you may have. We will continue to update guests as the situation evolves. Our Season Pass sale will start Tuesday, March 17 for next season. More information will be coming about this as well.
Again thanks for your support during this difficult time for everyone. We know Beaver is your refuge and it’s ours as well. Thanks for a great season and looking forward to a better 2021!
UPHILL TRAFFIC: yes, we are still totally ok with uphill foot traffic. If you want to come up and earn some turns... you’re always welcome at The Beav!
* * *
Cherry Peak Resort
Dear Cherry Peak Guests:
Under the advisement of public health experts regarding the current risk of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) spread, Cherry Peak will be suspending operations effective Monday, March 16, until further notice. With these circumstances, this decision did not come easily but we have decided to put the health and safety of our guests, team members, and community first.
We look forward to re-opening if the public health experts give us clearance to do so. We will keep guests informed when we have a better understanding of the situation.
We understand the frustrations with this sudden notice, it impacts both the community and our employees. We will be available by phone or email to help accommodate any questions. We will do our best to answer everyone in a timely manner … thank you for understanding.
We sincerely apologize and will be working tirelessly to lessen the strain of these events, in every way we can.
Please stay safe!
* * *
City of Nibley
Dear Nibley Residents,
As your elected representatives, we are monitoring the Coronavirus and its potential impacts on our community. The mood across the City and the country ranges from frightened to annoyed to business as usual. Frankly, I’m more concerned about how we respond to this situation than I am about getting sick. I can’t control the virus, but I can control my own behavior. I am confident that just like in the floods, the water problems, and the other emergencies we’ve dealt with, we will rise to the occasion and be our best selves. Because that’s who we are.
First, we would like to tell you that we consider the safety of our citizens and staff to be our most important responsibility as a City but we are not the experts when it comes to public health issues related to infectious diseases. Look to credible experts in public health for advice about how to protect yourself and your family. I trust Governor Herbert and his recommended response.
UPDATES AND NOTIFICATIONS: Nibley City will post updates on: www.nibleycity.com and www.facebook.com/nibley
ACCESS TO SERVICES: Governor Herbert provided steps that individuals, schools, businesses and government organizations can do to help. One of his recommendations was that employers allow their employees to work remotely, if possible. We are therefore directing most of our staff members to work remotely. For the immediate future, we will have counter service at City Hall but before coming in, please remember that nearly all services we provide through city hall can be accessed through www.nibleycity.com or by calling the office at (435) 752-0431. Below this message is a list of specific staff members and their cell phone numbers, should you need to contact them.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS: We will not hold group fitness classes or SuperSTARt soccer until we have more information. Our recreation department will be reaching out to participants in those programs.
CITY HALL HOURS AND ACCESS: City Hall is a popular meeting and event space, with something happening there most days. We have implemented a daily sanitation routine to keep the building clean, and it remains available for use at this time for reserved events. However, that status could change in the future depending on direction from health officials.
STATE OF EMERGENCY: A state of emergency declaration has a specific legal purpose; it is to make emergency funds available or to allow new laws or policies to be implemented. It is not something I take lightly. We are deeply concerned about the potential impact of the virus, and we are taking the actions recommended by the people who understand the issues. When and if there is a necessity, the Council and I will not hesitate. We are committed to doing all we can to provide the best service to our residents. A piece of paper will not change our commitment to you.
WATER AND UTILITIES: Nibley’s drinking water is safe to drink and will continue to be clean and available to our residents. Water and sewer utilities will continue to operate and meet all public safety requirements. My recommendation is that if you have bottled water, you save it until it is needed.
This is our City. We are a community, and I love that this is a place where we take care of each other. If something like this is going on, I would rather be here with you than anywhere in the world. The most important thing for us to keep in mind is that our primary responsibility is ensuring the health and safety of ourselves and family. This is a good time to look at your personal and family preparedness and to have discussions with your family, friends and neighbors about ways that you can be prepared if the need should arise.
Your Servant,
Mayor Dustin
* * *
Lee's Marketplace
In effort to keep the elderly safe, we are providing over-the-phone grocery ordering with FREE curbside pickup so they don't have to enter the store.
Please call the following numbers to talk with a personal shopper to arrange the picking of their needed items.
North Salt Lake (385)322-5337
Heber (435)654-2352
Logan (435)755-5100
North Ogden (801)782-7800
Smithfield (435)563-6251
* * *
DoorDash
We take the health and safety of our community seriously and want to remind you of the existing options available for deliveries. If you prefer a no-contact delivery or need to request one for health reasons* you can make that request today in the delivery instructions. Dashers may also reach out to you through a call or text message when you place an order to request a no-contact delivery as well.
If a no-contact delivery is requested, the Dasher will leave your food in a safe place and alert you when it’s ready for pickup. Here’s how this works if you’d like to request one:
1. Add instructions. At checkout, update the “Delivery Instructions” section with your request for a no-contact delivery and with details about the drop-off location. Please be specific about the location and instructions.
2. Text your Dasher. When your Dasher is assigned select the option to text your Dasher. In the message, remind them of your request and consider sending a photo of the drop-off location.
3. Dasher will confirm drop-off. When your Dasher arrives, they’ll text you that they’ve left your order at the requested drop-off location. You’ll also receive a message in-app that your order has been delivered.
We are testing enhanced drop-off options for customers that are coming soon to our app and website. We’ll roll these out in the coming days and will continue to communicate with you during this evolving situation.
Thanks,
The DoorDash Customer Support Team
*For those who are ill or who have been in contact with others who may be ill, this is particularly important to protect the health of the Dasher community.
* * *
Smith's hiring workers to help with re-stocking amid coronavirus prep
Smith’s Food & Drug Stores announced Monday that it is hiring workers immediately to deal with increased demand in response to COVID-19. To help keep shelves stocked with fresh, affordable food and essential items, Smith’s is working relentlessly to replenish shelves that require more restocking than usual, along with extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading.
“We recognize all of our associates are showing up for our customers and communities when they need us most, with open stores and open-hearted hospitality,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager. “To help alleviate the increased workload, we are hiring immediately to make sure we have the food and supplies our customers need in a clean, orderly store environment.”
To learn more or apply for a position at Smith’s please visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or visit a local Smith’s grocery store.
Here are the steps Smith’s is taking to protect our customers and associates:
In Our Stores
— UPDATED DAILY STORE HOURS: 8am-10pm
— Cleaning commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters, and cleaning shelves when restocking products.
— Sanitizing restrooms more frequently and restocking with supplies, including soap, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
— Adding extra hand sanitizer at cashier stations, food service counters, and all Pharmacy and Starbucks locations.
— Wiping down shopping carts, baskets and equipment.
— Partnering with our suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products.
— Continuing to provide our customers with free disinfectant wipes at our store entrances to sanitize their shopping carts or baskets.
— Following best practices for safe food handling, as always.
For Our Associates
— Encouraging our associates to closely monitor their health and well-being.
— Providing hand sanitizer and tissues in break rooms and meeting rooms.
— Asking our associates to stay home if they, or someone in their household, are sick.
— Providing financial support from our Helping Hands fund — a company-sponsored employee assistance fund — to associates who may be directly affected.
— Suspending business air travel for associates through April 15, 2020 and recommending virtual meetings.
For Our Customers
— Encouraging our customers to follow the CDC’s suggested hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.
— Recommending that our customers also practice safe food handling at home.
At Smith’s Food & Drug, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. In everything we do, we’re guided by our values and our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We strive to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities. And above all else, we’ll be there for our communities when they need us most.