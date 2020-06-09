CORRECTION: The Bear River Health Department's epidemiology team briefly thought Tuesday that the first case in Rich County had been reported; however, it turned out the case belonged to a different district.
Health officials confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Bear River Health District on Tuesday, bringing the district's cumulative total of lab-confirmed cases to 865.
Four of the new cases were in Box Elder County, and the rest were in Cache. There have been a total of 59 cases in Box Elder and 805 in Cache. Rich, the only other county in the district, is still reporting zero cases.
The total number of residents hospitalized with the disease remains at 16, and the number of cases considered "recovered" remains at 86, meaning 779 confirmed cases in the district are considered active.
Four of the new cases in the district were in people older than 60, while three cases were in people younger than 18.
Utah reported an increase of 237 cases on Tuesday, a daily rate increase of 1.9%. Just less than 12,600 positive cases have been confirmed in the state out of nearly 246,900 tests performed.
For more info, visit brhd.org/coronavirus.