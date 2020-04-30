F-35 flyover

Members of Hill Air Force Base's 388th Fighter Wing fly in formation over Logan on Thursday. The flyover was to salute everyone on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those staying at home to flatten the curve of the virus.
The formation was led by F-35A Demo Team pilot, Capt. Kristin Wolfe.
“This flyover is our way of saluting those that are keeping our home-front safe during these unique times,” said Capt. Wolfe in a press release. “To provide just a small showcase of our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the virus, and to say 'thank you for your sacrifice and service', to let everyone who has been affected by this pandemic know that we stand by you.”