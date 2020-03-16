Dear readers,
We at The Herald Journal value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit hjnews.com.
Travis Quast, Adams Publishing Group president and publisher