For the second year in a row, Utah charters have dominated the rankings for the best high schools in the state, but this is seventh time in the past nine years that InTech Collegiate High School has been ranked in the top 10.
Out of the 214 schools in the state of Utah, InTech was ranked No. 2 in an annual list released by the U.S. News and World Report.
“We are extraordinarily appreciative of the support parents give,” said InTech Principal Jason Stanger. “The faculty works hard to offer good, quality instruction and we see that pay off in academic results of our students.”
U.S. News’ ranking system considers college readiness, the breadth of the school’s college curriculum; math and reading proficiency; the performance of underserved students as well as graduation rates.
Stanger said that something most people don’t realize about InTech is the wide variety of backgrounds and situations of the 158 students who attend. He said 12-15% of the students have autism, there are lower income-students, and 25% of the student body are minorities.
“Both the teachers and students work hard,” Stanger said. “That is the reason for our consistency in our high ranking along with our small sized and focused mission.”
InTech focuses on early college and STEM, and Stanger said the 13 teachers offer a lot of interventions and personal support.
This is something that has been a difficult transition for InTech and other schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a challenge to translate high-quality teaching into an online format,” Stanger said, “but we have put many different structures in place in order to provide what the students and teachers need to succeed.”
Along with changing some classes to a pass/fail grading structure and added personal support, Stanger said they are also adding a few days onto the year to help with make-up work. He hopes they get to a point where a few students can come back to the school for more one-on-one assistance.
But overall, Stanger said the transition has gone well, and for now, they are still gearing up to add seventh and eighth grade to their curriculum in the fall.